$108.60 Million in Sales Expected for El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) will post sales of $108.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $108.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $108.38 million. El Pollo Loco posted sales of $110.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full-year sales of $454.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $453.78 million to $454.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $474.91 million, with estimates ranging from $472.65 million to $476.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover El Pollo Loco.

LOCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Benchmark began coverage on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

In related news, COO Miguel Lozano sold 25,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $324,813.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOCO. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,612 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 13,696 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,278,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,525,000 after purchasing an additional 94,622 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 11,871 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 12,194 shares during the period. 47.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

El Pollo Loco stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $12.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,554. The firm has a market cap of $471.27 million, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.04. El Pollo Loco has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $20.34.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

