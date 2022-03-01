Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.870-$0.910 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Wendy’s also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.87-0.91 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on WEN. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday. Argus cut Wendy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.78.

Shares of WEN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.70. 113,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,217,098. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.61.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.89 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 361,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,633,000 after purchasing an additional 10,711 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 300,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 132,383 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $915,000. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

