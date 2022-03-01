Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.20, Fidelity Earnings reports. Forterra had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 47.37%.

NASDAQ:FRTA remained flat at $$23.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 17,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,381. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 2.20. Forterra has a 52-week low of $22.60 and a 52-week high of $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRTA. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Forterra by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Forterra by 28.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Forterra by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Forterra by 235.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Forterra by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 212,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forterra, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of pipe and precast products. It operates through the flowing segments: Drainage Pipe & Products, Water Pipe & Products, and Corporate and Other. The Drainage Pipe & Products segment produces concrete drainage pipe and precast products in the United States and Eastern Canada.

