Zacks: Analysts Expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.13 Million

Brokerages expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) to report $97.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $97.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $97.26 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $88.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $434.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $421.00 million to $447.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $487.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $117.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.18 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.43% and a net margin of 127.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

IRWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, COO Jason Rickard sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $304,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 46,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $528,591.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,327 shares of company stock worth $943,351 in the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,811,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,716,000 after acquiring an additional 53,995 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,471,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,883,000 after acquiring an additional 920,868 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 219,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 88,646 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 78,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.77. 146,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,730,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.23. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $14.27.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.