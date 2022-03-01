O3Swap Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.59 Million (O3)

O3Swap (CURRENCY:O3) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One O3Swap coin can currently be bought for about $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, O3Swap has traded flat against the US dollar. O3Swap has a total market cap of $50.68 million and $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00042941 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,939.51 or 0.06702790 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,830.15 or 0.99943148 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00044488 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00047965 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002782 BTC.

O3Swap Profile

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

O3Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as O3Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade O3Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy O3Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

