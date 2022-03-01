CyberMiles (CMT) Price Tops $0.0033

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Over the last week, CyberMiles has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $2.68 million and approximately $340,253.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,834.30 or 0.99952593 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00070814 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $112.26 or 0.00255977 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00023659 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00013514 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001436 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

