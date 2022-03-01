Brokerages Expect Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) will post $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.45. Merit Medical Systems posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Merit Medical Systems.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.96 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 4.51%. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,334,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $519,240,000 after buying an additional 809,628 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 78.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,866,000 after purchasing an additional 462,477 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $29,163,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,182,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,648,000 after purchasing an additional 338,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 158.9% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 542,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,923,000 after purchasing an additional 332,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.71. 11,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Merit Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $51.66 and a fifty-two week high of $73.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.34. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 76.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merit Medical Systems (MMSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.