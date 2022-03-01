$0.26 EPS Expected for Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) will announce $0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marten Transport’s earnings. Marten Transport reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marten Transport will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Marten Transport.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $266.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.20 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 8.77%. Marten Transport’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 1st. Stephens upped their price target on Marten Transport from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Marten Transport stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.31. 8,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.90. Marten Transport has a 12-month low of $14.72 and a 12-month high of $18.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 10,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $174,908.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $88,461.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,626 shares of company stock valued at $343,770. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,354,000 after purchasing an additional 550,088 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Marten Transport by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 42,699 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marten Transport by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,049,000 after acquiring an additional 33,435 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Marten Transport by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 54,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 12,123 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,560,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,739,000 after buying an additional 37,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

