Insider Selling: Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) EVP Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 15,000 shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Susan Mirdamadi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 11th, Susan Mirdamadi sold 15,000 shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $345,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RUTH traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.27. 6,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,059. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $28.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.87 million, a PE ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.96.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 31.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 221.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 799.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

RUTH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ruth’s Hospitality Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.20.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

