UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stake Cut by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,445 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,777 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $14,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 49,050.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,517,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,590,000 after buying an additional 15,486,052 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 103.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,449,171,000 after buying an additional 1,836,665 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,481,120,000 after acquiring an additional 768,188 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,706,545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $27,237,133,000 after acquiring an additional 679,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,004,978 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,564,906,000 after acquiring an additional 523,453 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total transaction of $2,822,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Garcia purchased 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $7,552,930. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.09.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $4.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $471.36. The stock had a trading volume of 45,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,574,319. The company has a market cap of $443.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $477.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $449.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $332.67 and a 12 month high of $509.23.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.08%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

