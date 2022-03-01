Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on KUBTY shares. Citigroup lowered Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kubota from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Kubota alerts:

OTCMKTS KUBTY traded down $1.13 on Thursday, reaching $89.20. The stock had a trading volume of 52,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.55. Kubota has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $125.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.33. The stock has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.93.

Kubota Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of agricultural and construction machinery equipment. It operates through the following segments: Machinery, Water and Environment, and Others. The Machinery segment includes agricultural and construction machinery, engines, and agricultural products. The Water and Environment segment provides environmental-related products and pipe-related products such as ductile iron pipes, plastic pipes, valves, and pumps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kubota Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kubota and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.