Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on POFCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Petrofac from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Petrofac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

POFCY stock remained flat at $$0.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.83. Petrofac has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The firm operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction; Engineering and Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services.

