Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. CytomX Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($0.59). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.01). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CytomX Therapeutics.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTMX. Zacks Investment Research lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

CytomX Therapeutics stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.59. The stock had a trading volume of 22,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,848. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.18. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.53.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 12.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 8.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 515.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

