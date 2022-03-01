Veritaseum Price Reaches $54.12 on Major Exchanges (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Veritaseum has a total market capitalization of $116.34 million and $46,471.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Veritaseum has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. One Veritaseum coin can now be purchased for $54.12 or 0.00123655 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00034811 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.89 or 0.00104845 BTC.

Veritaseum Coin Profile

VERI is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com . The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

