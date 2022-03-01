LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Increases Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target to $28.50

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $27.00 to $28.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EPRT. Mizuho lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.31.

NYSE:EPRT traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.01. 33,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,234. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.42. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a one year low of $21.74 and a one year high of $32.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 41.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 231,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after buying an additional 12,990 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,624,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,050,000 after buying an additional 382,005 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

