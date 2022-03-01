Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Position Lifted by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,140 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.5% in the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.2% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 6,191 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.3% in the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 6,075 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 26.1% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CMCSA. Truist Financial cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.48.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.84. The company had a trading volume of 856,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,517,441. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.29 and a 200-day moving average of $52.82. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $207.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

