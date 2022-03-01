Brokerages Anticipate GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) to Announce -$0.25 EPS

Brokerages forecast that GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GreenVision Acquisition’s earnings. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenVision Acquisition will report full year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.81) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GreenVision Acquisition.

Get GreenVision Acquisition alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenVision Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLBZ traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.75. The stock had a trading volume of 472 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,480. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.39. GreenVision Acquisition has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $41.88.

In other news, CEO Salvatore Palella purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $1,734,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 42.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About GreenVision Acquisition (Get Rating)

GreenVision Acquisition Corp. is a newly organized special purpose acquisition company formed under the laws of the State of Delaware for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GreenVision Acquisition (HLBZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GreenVision Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenVision Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.