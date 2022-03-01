Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Grows Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.3% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 12.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 255,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,806,000 after buying an additional 28,176 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 44.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.2% in the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 37,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 225,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,472,000 after buying an additional 11,725 shares during the period. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.23. 159,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,956,321. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $177.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.30 and a 200 day moving average of $163.74.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.32%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. DZ Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.19.

PepsiCo Company Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.