Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Sells 1,247 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,755 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,396 shares of company stock valued at $6,238,755. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Barclays upped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group began coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

Visa stock traded down $6.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.73. 172,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,172,887. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $219.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.38. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.10 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.83%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

