Vigilant Capital Management LLC Purchases 374 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,983 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,291,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468,246 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CVS Health by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,849,435 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,939,002,000 after purchasing an additional 712,077 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,691,019 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,835,597,000 after purchasing an additional 541,650 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in CVS Health by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,528,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in CVS Health by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,519,284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.90 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 143,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,572,925 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.95.

CVS traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.06. 93,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,412,747. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $133.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $68.26 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.91%.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

