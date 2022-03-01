Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 183.88%. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Kontoor Brands updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.650-$4.750 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.65-4.75 EPS.

Kontoor Brands stock traded down $4.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.15. 21,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $42.92 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 55.76%.

KTB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the third quarter worth $246,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth $444,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 23.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

