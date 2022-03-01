TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TriMas had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $208.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. TriMas updated its FY22 guidance to $2.25-2.35 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $2.250-$2.350 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TRS traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.62. 2,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,325. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.36. TriMas has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $38.72.

Get TriMas alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRS. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of TriMas by 13.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of TriMas by 67.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of TriMas by 86.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of TriMas by 5.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,524,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriMas by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

About TriMas (Get Rating)

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers, polymeric and steel caps and closures, including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts, polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to, beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.