Berenberg Bank Boosts Bénéteau (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) Price Target to €18.00

Bénéteau (OTCMKTS:BTEAF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from €16.00 ($17.98) to €18.00 ($20.22) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:BTEAF remained flat at $$16.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average of $16.50. Bénéteau has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $16.50.
Bénéteau Company Profile (Get Rating)
