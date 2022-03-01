Berenberg Bank Boosts Bénéteau (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) Price Target to €18.00

Bénéteau (OTCMKTS:BTEAF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from €16.00 ($17.98) to €18.00 ($20.22) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:BTEAF remained flat at $$16.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average of $16.50. Bénéteau has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

Bénéteau Company Profile (Get Rating)

BÃ©nÃ©teau SA designs, manufactures, and sells boats and leisure homes in France and internationally. It provides boats under Beneteau, Jeanneau, Lagoon, Prestige, Monte Carlo Yachts, CNB, Four Winns, Glastron, Scarab, WellCraft, EXCESS, and Delphia brand names; leisure homes under IRM, O'HARA, and Coco Sweet brand names, as well as services under bandofbaots.com, a community services platform; and lease purchase, credit, and insurance under SGB Finance.

