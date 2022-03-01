Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 359 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded down $8.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.65. 23,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,864. The stock has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.13 and a 12-month high of $277.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.84.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

In other Cummins news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.10, for a total value of $88,193.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total value of $58,436.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,018,276. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.62.

Cummins Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.