SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.54.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $83.48 to $87.60 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $79.36 to $84.51 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $83.48 to $85.54 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $69.05 to $74.20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

SLG traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.44. The company had a trading volume of 40,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.45. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $66.50 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.53.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.59). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 53.29% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $150.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.3108 dividend. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 56.96%.

In other news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 3,476 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $282,946.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $449,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,036 shares of company stock worth $1,007,930. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

