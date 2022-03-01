Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Price Target Raised to €112.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €106.00 ($119.10) to €112.00 ($125.84) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

EFGSY has been the topic of several other reports. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Eiffage from €118.80 ($133.48) to €125.60 ($141.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Eiffage from €120.00 ($134.83) to €129.00 ($144.94) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Eiffage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.20.

Shares of Eiffage stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.57. Eiffage has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $23.67.

Eiffage SA is a holding company, which engages in the concessions and public-private partnerships, construction and public works. The company was founded on June 12, 1920 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

