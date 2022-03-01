Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Acquires 2,461 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,162,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,341 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,118,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,690,463,000 after acquiring an additional 541,152 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,407,000 after acquiring an additional 510,298 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,544,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,490,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,741,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,576,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,825 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPM traded down $5.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.48. The company had a trading volume of 626,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,992,781. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $139.57 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $403.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group set a $197.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

