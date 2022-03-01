Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Price Tops $1.52

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. During the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. One Shield Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.52 or 0.00003468 BTC on major exchanges. Shield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $372,633.41 and $1,271.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00043018 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,944.58 or 0.06700981 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,742.73 or 0.99545456 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00044489 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00048009 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Shield Protocol Coin Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Buying and Selling Shield Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

