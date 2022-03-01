Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $138.31 Million

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 1st. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a total market capitalization of $138.31 million and $21.39 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0952 or 0.00000217 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003702 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00034822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.04 or 0.00104776 BTC.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Profile

Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,452,836,946 coins. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . The official website for Standard Tokenization Protocol is stp.network . The official message board for Standard Tokenization Protocol is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

Buying and Selling Standard Tokenization Protocol

