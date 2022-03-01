Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 7,407 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 41,191 shares.The stock last traded at $36.85 and had previously closed at $37.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $686.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.55.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 10.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 287.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 22,012 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,543,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,631,000 after acquiring an additional 13,884 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 263.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 15,548 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 188,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits, and consumers. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities, deposit generation, operation of ATMs, telephone and internet banking services, merchant credit card services, and customer support and sales.

