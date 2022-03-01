DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.050-$3.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.30 billion-$4.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.48 billion.DENTSPLY SIRONA also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.00-3.25 EPS.

Shares of XRAY stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.15. The company had a trading volume of 123,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,429. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.25. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $48.13 and a one year high of $69.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.60.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.16%.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $79.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.78.

In other news, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey bought 20,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $995,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 607,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,445,000 after purchasing an additional 84,088 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 430,984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,043,000 after acquiring an additional 74,810 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 8,291 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,236 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,959 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

