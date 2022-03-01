Ceragon Networks Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 11,489 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,127% compared to the typical volume of 516 put options.

CRNT remained flat at $$2.24 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,745. The company has a market cap of $186.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.77. Ceragon Networks has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $4.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.97.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16). Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ceragon Networks will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRNT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the third quarter worth $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Ceragon Networks by 40.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,820 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. 21.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ceragon Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless backhaul solutions. Its products include radio units, management systems, small cell hauling, packet and hybrid microwave, and long haul solutions. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

