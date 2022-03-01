Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 29,770 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,477% compared to the average volume of 1,888 put options.

Shares of NYSEARCA FEZ traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.79. 348,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,295,457. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.50. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $40.54 and a 12 month high of $49.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 249,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,645,000 after acquiring an additional 18,870 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 141,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 75,614 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 43,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $377,000.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

