IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.950-$10.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.70 billion-$15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.97 billion.IQVIA also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.400-$2.460 EPS.

IQVIA stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $229.29. 24,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,552. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.62. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $181.13 and a 12-month high of $285.61. The firm has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on IQVIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $278.33.

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in IQVIA by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 1,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

