Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Price Target Raised to C$61.00 at Scotiabank

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$59.25 to C$61.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BOWFF has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$60.00 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Desjardins lowered Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$58.00 to C$62.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$56.25 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.44.

Shares of BOWFF traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.50. 2,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,391. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.23 and a 200 day moving average of $41.43. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $28.13 and a one year high of $45.85.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

