JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Price Target to €36.00

Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €40.00 ($44.94) to €36.00 ($40.45) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Fluidra from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fluidra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of FLUIF stock traded up $1.65 on Tuesday, hitting $30.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305 shares, compared to its average volume of 701. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.76 and its 200-day moving average is $38.81. Fluidra has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $43.25.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification fir private and public customers worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools.

