WPP (NYSE:WPP) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,185 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,045 ($14.02) to GBX 1,185 ($15.90) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

WPP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on WPP in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,155 ($15.50) to GBX 1,200 ($16.10) in a research note on Friday. Oddo Bhf downgraded WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, HSBC raised WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WPP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $774.00.

WPP stock traded down $3.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.51. The stock had a trading volume of 10,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,356. WPP has a 52 week low of $60.37 and a 52 week high of $83.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WPP. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in WPP during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,524,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in WPP by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,421,000 after purchasing an additional 92,664 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in WPP during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,190,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in WPP by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 330,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,382,000 after purchasing an additional 55,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in WPP by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 109,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,319,000 after purchasing an additional 52,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

