BSCPAD (BSCPAD) Reaches One Day Volume of $2.41 Million

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded up 22.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. During the last week, BSCPAD has traded 36.3% higher against the US dollar. One BSCPAD coin can now be bought for $0.76 or 0.00001732 BTC on major exchanges. BSCPAD has a market cap of $60.30 million and $2.41 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00043018 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,944.58 or 0.06700981 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,742.73 or 0.99545456 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00044489 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00048009 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002779 BTC.

BSCPAD Coin Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,211,621 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

Buying and Selling BSCPAD

