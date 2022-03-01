Veles One Day Trading Volume Hits $4.00 (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Veles has a total market cap of $18,705.07 and approximately $4.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veles coin can now be bought for $0.0145 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Veles has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Veles alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,942.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,964.17 or 0.06745569 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.86 or 0.00256844 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.47 or 0.00749769 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00013532 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00069215 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00007570 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.93 or 0.00402646 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.66 or 0.00199478 BTC.

Veles Coin Profile

Veles is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,395,421 coins and its circulating supply is 1,289,914 coins. Veles’ official website is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Veles

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VLSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Veles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.