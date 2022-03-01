Emclaire Financial (EMCF) and Its Rivals Critical Review

Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ: EMCF – Get Rating) is one of 170 public companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Emclaire Financial to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

Get Emclaire Financial alerts:

Emclaire Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Emclaire Financial pays out 33.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “National commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 16.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Emclaire Financial has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

10.8% of Emclaire Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of Emclaire Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Emclaire Financial and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Emclaire Financial $41.17 million $9.98 million 7.71 Emclaire Financial Competitors $6.71 billion $1.81 billion 10.82

Emclaire Financial’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Emclaire Financial. Emclaire Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Emclaire Financial has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emclaire Financial’s peers have a beta of 1.12, meaning that their average stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Emclaire Financial and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emclaire Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Emclaire Financial Competitors 1597 7556 6825 375 2.37

As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 15.31%. Given Emclaire Financial’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Emclaire Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Emclaire Financial and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emclaire Financial 24.46% 11.36% 0.93% Emclaire Financial Competitors 27.65% 11.88% 1.18%

Summary

Emclaire Financial peers beat Emclaire Financial on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About Emclaire Financial (Get Rating)

Emclaire Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial financial products and services to customers in western Pennsylvania through its wholly owned subsidiary bank, the Farmers National Bank of Emlenton. It offers residential mortgages, home equity and lines of credit, commercial real estate, commercial business, and consumer products and solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Residential mortgages, and Home equity loans and lines of credit. The Residential mortgages segment provides loans to consumers utilized for the purchase, refinance or construction of a residence. The Home equity loans and lines of credit segment provides credit facilities extended to homeowners who wish to utilize the equity in their property in order to borrow funds for almost any consumer purpose. Emclaire Financial was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Emlenton, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Emclaire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emclaire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.