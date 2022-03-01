Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 2,751 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 3.9% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,146,924 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $165,206,000 after purchasing an additional 157,128 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 33.3% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Enbridge by 9.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 131,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 2.3% in the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 179,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 22.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 34,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.77.

Shares of ENB opened at $43.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.01 and a 200-day moving average of $40.37. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $34.14 and a one year high of $43.72. The company has a market cap of $87.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.673 dividend. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.47%.

About Enbridge (Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.