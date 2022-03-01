The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avion Wealth raised its position in Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 37.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.67. 531,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,613,295. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.67. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $49.40 and a 12-month high of $62.90.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 74.34%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $6,957,236.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 17,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $1,108,583.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 342,583 shares of company stock worth $20,678,423 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

