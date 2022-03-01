Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 295,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,848,000 after purchasing an additional 75,581 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,513,000. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.98 on Tuesday, hitting $344.82. 2,262,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,439,719. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $367.78 and its 200 day moving average is $375.77. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $297.45 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

