Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Trading 8.4% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $4.68 and last traded at $4.66. 496,554 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 5,623,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

Specifically, COO Michael Routledge bought 11,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.26 per share, for a total transaction of $50,097.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas S. Whelan bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 26,760 shares of company stock worth $114,598. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.00 to $5.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.18 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $207.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.73 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 16,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

