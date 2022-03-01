PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 1.8% of Woodstock Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $17,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 86.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $39,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $44,000. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Argus raised their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. DZ Bank cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.19.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.16. 122,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,956,321. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $177.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

