Somerset Trust Co Makes New $211,000 Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Somerset Trust Co acquired a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 815 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at $219,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 13.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,592 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $13,900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth about $3,848,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in FedEx by 17.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,936,000 after buying an additional 281,250 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA purchased a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth about $641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.19.

Shares of FDX stock traded down $4.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $217.76. The company had a trading volume of 30,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $206.31 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The company has a market capitalization of $57.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.14.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

