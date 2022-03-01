Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Sells 1,657 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,568 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total value of $1,815,561.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,550 shares of company stock valued at $8,113,010 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $3.58 on Tuesday, reaching $168.41. The company had a trading volume of 195,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,557,724. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 31.16%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. Mizuho raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.16.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

