TD Securities Increases Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Price Target to $12.50

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) had its price target upped by TD Securities from $11.50 to $12.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.42% from the stock’s previous close.

EGO has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EGO traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.32. The stock had a trading volume of 282,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528,239. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $12.37.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGO. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 16.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.