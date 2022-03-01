McAdam LLC Purchases 9,682 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

McAdam LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,682 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of McAdam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $9,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,772,342,000 after acquiring an additional 696,922 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 62.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,646,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,331,000 after purchasing an additional 635,641 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $944,997,000 after buying an additional 566,470 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 691.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 555,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,009,000 after buying an additional 485,653 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,520,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,009,000 after buying an additional 443,669 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $112.84. 76,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,786,062. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.15 and a 12 month high of $118.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.71.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

