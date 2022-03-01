Spin Master (TSE:TOY) PT Raised to C$63.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Spin Master in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spin Master presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$56.18.

Spin Master stock traded down C$0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$45.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,516. The firm has a market cap of C$4.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$45.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$45.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. Spin Master has a twelve month low of C$31.89 and a twelve month high of C$54.18.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

